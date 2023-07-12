Christopher Wray Hits Back at Tucker Carlson’s Ray Epps Conspiracy: ‘Ludicrous and a Disservice’ to Rank and File of FBI

FBI Director Christopher Wray pushed back hard on Tucker Carlson’s conspiracy theory that FBI operatives — like Ray Epps — were behind the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol.

Wray appeared before House Judiciary Committee for a general update on the state of affairs at the FBI amid growing anger from Republicans who frequently allege that there is a “two-tiered system of justice” by political party.

Wray successfully parried early critiques from Republican members of the committee, but found solace from Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), who praised the law enforcement agency before asking Wray to opine on the former Fox News host’s claim that Epps was an FBI operative who allegedly instigated the riot on January 6th:

Cohen The January six me was beyond the weaponization of government. It was a nuclearization of government against the government. Ah, I believe I heard that you said that you didn’t have any prior notice or reason to believe that there would be such an event on January six. Is that correct? Wray We did not, to my knowledge, at least have prior knowledge of a an attempt, a violent overthrow of and breach of the Capitol building itself. Certainly, we were concerned about and put out a number of products, intelligence products to partners and others, warning of the potential for violence more generally on that date. Cohen So there have been, I think, Tucker Carlson and some of the members colleagues on the other side of the aisle have said that Ray UPS was a secret government agent helping encourage this this crime so as to make the president look bad or give any knowledge of Ray Epps being a secret government agent. Wray No, I will say that this notion that somehow the violence of the Capitol on January six was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and agents is ludicrous and is a disservice to our brave, hardworking, dedicated men and women. Cohen Director. I agree with you. I think the FBI has some of the most talented law enforcement people in our nation and in the world, and they are concerned about safety. They tend to, as I understand it. Lean Republican. But they do their job down the line, and that’s what they’re supposed to do. I’m happy we have the FBI operating in Memphis and other places to work with our police departments and joint units to protect our citizens. And I thank you for your service to United States. And I yield back. My time yields back down.

Fox News is reportedly dealing with a potential defamation suit from Carlson’s comments, as reported by the New York Times earlier this week.

Watch above via Fox News.

