Chuck Norris Trends After Endorsing Republican Blake Masters for Senate: ‘He Commanded to Arizona That This Is How It’s Going to Be’

It is rumored that Chuck Norris does not write, but instead makes paper bleed. Whether that’s true or not, the Walker, Texas Ranger star did some writing this week, releasing a list of endorsements through his World Net Daily blog. Among those endorsements is Republican Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters, who shared the news and helped get the movie star trending on Twitter on Friday.

“Blake Masters, U.S. Senate candidate for Arizona, has far better leadership credentials and skills than his political opponent to help all Arizonians,” Norris wrote about Masters, who is running against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Masters, who is also endorsed by former President Donald Trump, retweeted news of the endorsement and some Twitter users tried giving a comeback to the viral trend of Chuck Norris “facts” — he can start a fire with an ice cube and carries a fist under his beard rather than a chin — with some joking the election’s already been decided thanks to the 82-year-old martial artist and filmmaker.

🤠 NEW: Chuck Norris endorses Blake Masters for U.S. Senate in Arizona pic.twitter.com/nvNmmTOBRE — Blake Masters for U.S. Senate Press (@MastersPress) November 4, 2022

“Chuck Norris didn’t endorse Blake Masters. He commanded to Arizona that this is how it’s going to be,” digital strategist Greg Price tweeted.

Chuck Norris didn't endorse Blake Masters. He commanded to Arizona that this is how it's going to be. https://t.co/ueWTVsFTsn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 4, 2022

“YUGE!!!” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in reaction.

Chuck Norris does not simply endorse a candidate — he informs them of the result before anyone else knows it. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 4, 2022

I've never been so jealous of an endorsement. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/G4qqUmvE4d pic.twitter.com/hklYylCO3c — Rep. Leo Biasiucci (@Leo4AzHouse) November 4, 2022

This is it…game over! Good guys win! https://t.co/tidShhZ4nH — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) November 4, 2022

Norris has long been an outspoken conservative. His WND blog primarily focused on his concerns over border crisis, and he endorsed numerous other candidates days ahead of the midterm elections, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

“Get the liberal Democrats out of office across the country as soon as possible. And, in just one week, the midterm elections allow us that opportunity to roundhouse kick them out the door!” Norris wrote.

Norris isn’t the only celebrity throwing around their weight in the final stretch before the midterms. Oprah Winfrey made a splash by endorsing Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman over his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, whose TV career was given a major boost thanks to numerous appearances on Winfrey’s talk show.

