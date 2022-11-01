Extreme Climate Activists Declare ‘Pause’ on Defacing Priceless Art with Soup, For Now — Threaten ‘Escalation’ in Coming Days

Just Stop Oil, the climate activist group behind a series of protests in the U.K., announced a “pause” to their “civil disruption,” while also threatening an escalation in the coming days if the government takes no action on climate change.

“From today Just Stop Oil will pause its campaign of civil resistance. We are giving time to those in the government who are in touch with reality to consider their responsibilities to this country at this time,” the group announced in a press release.

Some of their “civil resistance” has thus far included protesters committing bizarre acts to get the attention of cameras and the authorities, including throwing soup onto a Vincent Van Gogh painting. During the incident at London’s National Gallery, the protesters also glued themselves to a wall.

Just Stop Oil promised an escalation in their demonstrations if they do not see action by November 4.

“If, as we sadly expect, we receive no response from ministers to our demand by the end of Friday 4th November, we will escalate our legal disruption against this treasonous government. Our action will be proportionate to the task of stopping the crime against humanity which is new oil and gas,” the group announced.

Just Stop Oil protesters were demonstrating only hours before the announcement of a “pause” with demonstrators arriving at Whitehall and attempting to climb over the Downing Street gates. Like other protesters, they were demanding an end to all new oil and gas licenses by the government.

Footage of the protest shows activists blocking the busy street and some being detained by police as they try jumping the Downing Street gates.

