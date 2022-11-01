Trump’s Lawyers Negotiating With Jan. 6 Committee For Multiple Day Testimony, Cheney Expects ‘Will Be Done Under Oath’

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team is in negotiations with the House Jan. 6 committee regarding complying with the committee’s subpoena to testify before the panel, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said on Tuesday.

“The committee is in discussion with President Trump’s attorneys. He has an obligation to comply,” Cheney told PBS’s Judy Woodruff during a one-on-one discussion.

“We have not made determinations about format, but it will be done under oath. It will be done over multiple days,” Cheney added.

Cheney appears to be talking about Trump’s testimony in terms of what the Jan. 6 committee is laying out as expectations, not what Trump has agreed to. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 1, 2022

Trump’s lawyers officially accepted service of the subpoena last Thursday, meaning Trump’s obligation to comply officially began.

The committee requested from Trump “documents and testimony about contacts with political figures as well as far-right groups that stormed the Capitol,” reported the Guardian last week.

“Trump has several options to consider, which range from total non-compliance to some cooperation as he weighs whether to respond to the select committee’s subpoena, according to sources familiar with recent discussions circulating around the former president and various lawyers and advisers,” added Hugo Lowell on Trump’s potential courses of action.

If Trump were to dodge the subpoena altogether he could be held in contempt of Congress and be subject to the same legal jeopardy that his former advisers Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro now face.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com