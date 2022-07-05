Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Leonardo Da Vinci’s Last Supper for Protest: Government Has Become ‘Climate Judas’

Climate activists with the organization Just Stop Oil are continuing their recent trend of demonstrators gluing their hands to major pieces of art in an effort to stop new fossil fuel projects.

Lucy Porter, Jessica Agar, and Tristan Strange — all identified in a press release put out by Just Stop Oil — glued themselves to Leonardo Da Vinci’s Last Supper this week after spray painting on the wall of London’s Royal Academy: “no new oil.”

In comments in front of onlookers and cameras, Strange said any new “oil expansion” is a “death sentence” for younger generations” as his hand was glued to Da Vinci’s painting.

“The truth is that any new oil expansion is a death sentence for the future, it’s a death sentence for younger generations, and it’s a death sentence for the nature that has directly inspired art and paintings for thousands of years,” the 40-year-old protester said.

Strange referred to the government as a “climate Judas.”

“Our future is bleaker than ever and still our leaders are lying to us. We have a government which has essentially become a climate Judas. It has betrayed the younger generations,” Strange said.

Agar, 21, said she is an art student, but claimed climate change effects are preventing her from being an artist.

“I am an art student but there is no place for me to follow my calling as an artist in a world where I have no future. In no uncertain terms, the establishment – of which the Royal Academy is a part – has condemned me and all young people to suffer. I am outraged and you should be too,” she said in comments published by Just Stop Oil.

Protesters slapping some glue on their hands and attaching themselves to major artwork has become something of a trend in recent weeks. Two climate change activists, also associated with Just Stop Oil, glued themselves to Vincent Van Gogh’s Peach Trees in Blossom at London’s Courtauld Gallery in London last week, among other “disruptions at art institutions,” as Just Stop Oil refers to it.

Watch above via Talk TV.

