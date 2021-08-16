CNN’s Clarissa Ward Attacked By Right Wing Twitter Over Out of Context Taliban Quote

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward has come under attack by conservatives who have taken her reporting out of context and tried to falsely portray her as sympathetic to the Taliban.

As the Taliban cements their control over Afghanistan, Ward donned a hijab on Monday as she rode through Kabul, spoke to members of the Taliban, and reported on the chaos and panic throughout the nation’s capital. During her report, Ward spoke about Afghan citizens posing for pictures with Taliban fighters, and she said “They’re just chanting ‘Death to America,’ but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre.”

This quote quickly gained attention among conservative corners of the Twitterverse, and people swiftly jumped on that to slam Ward and CNN as a whole.

I’m shocked!!! Just kidding, Isn’t this the same network that brought us “mostly peaceful protests?” https://t.co/fYwK6tkr7b — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 16, 2021

Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead? (In mandatory burkas, no less.) https://t.co/9O6pe8yROM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 16, 2021

CNN REPORTER: ‘They’re Chanting Death to America, But They Seem Friendly at the Same Time’ https://t.co/2hHXSSx5Qv — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 16, 2021

“It’s a mostly peaceful death chant…” — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 16, 2021

CNN REPORTER ON TALIBAN: “They’re just chanting ‘death to America,’ but they seem friendly at the same time.” The same reporter then says the Taliban have a “welcoming spirit” as they wave rifles in the air. Yes, this is a real clip. pic.twitter.com/VdXWplr8V2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 16, 2021

.@CNN seems to be in a catch 22 again. During the summer of riots, CNN reported that the protests were “mostly peaceful” as businesses burned to the ground behind them. NOW… CNN is reporting that those chanting ‘Death to America’ seem to be friendly. You can’t make this up. https://t.co/BHaqKeAzpi — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 16, 2021

Let’s break this down.

First of all, as a woman, a journalist, and an American, Ward is probably among the most at-risk people in Kabul right now, and it’s highly unlikely she has any delusions about her precarious situation.

Second, let’s look at the full context of her comments:

This is a sight I honestly thought I would never see, scores of Taliban fighters, and just behind us, the U.S. Embassy compound. Some carry American weapons. They tell us they’re here to maintain law and order. ‘Everything is under control. Everything will be fine,’ the commander says. ‘Nobody should worry.’ ‘What’s your message to America right now?’ ‘America already spent enough time in Afghanistan. They need to leave,’ he tells us. ‘They already lost lots of lives and lots of money.’ People come up to them to pose for photographs. They’re just chanting death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre.

This transcript makes clear that Ward was making an observational comment acknowledging how the Taliban’s conduct contradicts their current non-threatening facade.

Thirdly, Ward’s report immediately proceeds to describe the hostility she received from Taliban fighters for being a woman. This was the overriding theme of her report — as she invoked Afghan women who fear they will be killed or subjugated under the Taliban’s new regime.

As such, plenty of people have rushed to Ward’s defense by pointing out the context of her comments, and praising her for continuing her work in spite of the danger.

What might she say while standing in front of them? With no security and no American presence? I’m all for hating CNN but this is an impossible situation and her life is at risk. https://t.co/t0dMuYdaMT — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 16, 2021

She’s risking her life, reporting in detail from across Kabul, trying to inform the world about a surreal and complex set of circumstances, but yeah, by all means, pounce on this isolated sound bite so you can get some likes & retweets. https://t.co/l6SyjnEL2z — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) August 16, 2021

Pretty sure everyone dunking on Clarissa Ward and typing “LOL CNN” over comments she made while she was literally next to the Taliban on the streets of Kabul would be pissing their pants right now if they were even 500 miles from that situation. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 16, 2021

I look forward to seeing Emarald’s report from Kabul. https://t.co/L3R5cHsekA — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) August 16, 2021

People are dunking on @ClarissaWard for her words, but look at her situation. She’s surrounded by Taliban fighters who would kill her without hesitation. She is on the streets of Kabul facing serious threats and refusing to leave. Overall, she deserves to be applauded. https://t.co/oIXst0Y24Z — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 16, 2021

What an incredibly gross comment about someone who’s risking her life, completely vulnerable, to report from a war zone. https://t.co/GE1c8l8q7Y — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 16, 2021

Ted, she’s risking her life. She’s literally risking her life, to do her job. To inform the world. Could you just once, for just one day, not be such a partisan dickhead? https://t.co/8VMcdvBi7w — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 16, 2021

CNN’s PR team also blasted Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) over his jab:

Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what’s happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 16, 2021

Ward has not addressed the distortion of her comments yet, but she has gotten on Twitter to pan the “inaccurate” memes about her wearing a hijab during her reports on the street.

This meme is inaccurate. The top photo is inside a private compound. The bottom is on the streets of Taliban held Kabul. I always wore a head scarf on the street in Kabul previously, though not w/ hair fully covered and abbaya. So there is a difference but not quite this stark. pic.twitter.com/BmIRFFSdSE — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 16, 2021

