CNN’s Manu Raju Roasts George Santos For Accusing Him of ‘Lying’: ‘So, I Asked Him’ About Being a ‘Volleyball Star’

CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju roasted fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) on Thursday after Santos replied to questions from Raju by accusing him of “lying to the America people.”

“Mr. Santos, you listed the wrong name of the treasurer. Why did you list the wrong name of your treasurer on your campaign finance forms?” Raju asked Santos as he hustled through the Capitol hallways.

“I’ll have a conversation with you when you become a better, honest reporter,” Santos replied as his aide laughed.

“I’m asking you directly,” Raju added, as Santos interjected.

“You are a dishonest reporter, you know that,” Santos hit back.

“Well, why did you lie about being on a volleyball team?” Raju replied.

George Santos, who has admitted to lying about his past, wouldn’t explain why his campaign listed a treasurer who wasn’t his on his forms “You’re lying to the American people,” he said as his aide stepped in

So I asked him why he said he went to Baruch and was a volleyball star pic.twitter.com/IUwiGsokiq — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 26, 2023

“You are a liar, you are lying to the American people when you stop lying in your really bad reporting, I’ll talk to you,” Santos, who has lied about almost everything, shot back.

“So you actually were on the volleyball team, is that right? In college, Baruch College. Is that true? Is that true?” Raju hit back, recalling one of Santos’s many lies.

The question Raju asked that began the whole exchange was regarding Santos’s latest scandal: an Associated Press report revealing Santos declared he hired a treasurer, Thomas Datwyler, who in fact turned down the job.

The AP noted, “It wasn’t immediately clear whether the committee made an error listing a new treasurer on Federal Election Commission paperwork — or if it was another lie by a congressman who has been caught fabricating many elements of his life story.”

“On Monday we informed the Santos campaign that Mr. Datwyler would not be serving as treasurer,” Datwyler’s lawyer, Derek Ross, said in a statement. “It appears there’s a disconnect between that conversation and the filings (Wednesday) which we did not authorize.”

