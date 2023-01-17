‘We Slayed Them’: George Santos Brags About Beating Harvard and Yale at Volleyball in Unearthed Audio

MSNBC uncovered a radio interview that Rep. George Santos (R-NY) gave in 2020 where he told a sensational (and completely made-up) tale about his time as a college volleyball hotshot.

Ari Melber subbed in for Chris Hayes on Monday night’s All In, where he pored through the numerous troubling revelations that have emerged ever since Santos admitted to fabricating his life story. As Santos faces investigations into his shady past, Melber focused on the “astonishing” level of detail the embattled congressman poured into his falsified resumé.

In recent days, Santos has drawn mockery over his debunked claim that he graduated from Baruch College after enrolling there on a volleyball scholarship. As such, Melber rolled an interview Santos gave to WABC radio’s Sid & Friends in the Morning, in which he bragged about his performance on the court and the two knee replacements he supposedly had over the course of his volleyball career.

Santos: I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. Sid Rosenberg: You did? Santos: I did, yeah. When I was in Baruch, we were the number one volleyball team. Rosenberg: Did you graduate from Baruch? Santos: Yes I did. Rosenberg: So did I. Santos: Oh! Very cool! Great school, great institution. Very liberal but very good professors who don’t show their bias, which is very interesting, but that’s a whole other conversation. But it’s funny that we went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. We were champions across the entire Northeast Corridor. Every school that came up against us, they were shaking at the time. And it’s funny. I was the smallest guy and I’m a 6’2.

Melber laughed at the audio by once again saying Santos’ level of detail was “impressive” considering that he never even attended Baruch.

Watch above via MSNBC

