‘Cognitively Impaired’ Biden Will Lead Us Into ‘World War 2’, Warns Trump in Gaffe-Heavy Speech

Former President Donald Trump warned on Friday that “cognitively impaired” President Joe Biden could lead the country into “World War 2” if reelected president in 2024.

During a speech at the Washington, D.C. Pray Vote Stand Summit, Trump said, “We have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country, who is cognitively impaired, in no condition to lead, and is now in charge of dealing with Russia and possible nuclear war.”

As dramatic and emotional music played in the background, Trump continued, “Just think of it. We would be in World War 2 very quickly if we’re going to be relying on this man, and far more devastating than any war. There will never be a war if that happens— there will never be a war like this. It will obliterate everything there is, everybody, it will obliterate every country.”

Trump seemingly meant to say that Biden could lead the country into World War 3 — a claim he has made repeatedly — and not the 20th century conflict that ended in 1945.

During the same speech, Trump also appeared to suggest that he was beating former President Barack Obama in the 2024 election polls, before quickly catching his words and attempting to change his train of thought.

“As you know, crooked Joe Biden and the radical left thugs have weaponized law enforcement to arrest their leading political opponent, and leading by a lot, including Obam— I’ll tell you what,” he said. “You take a look at Obama and take a look at some of the things that he’s done, this is the same thing.”

Trump continued, “The country was very divided, and we did with Obama, we won an election that everyone said couldn’t be won, we beat [pause] Hillary Clinton.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

