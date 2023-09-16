‘They Won’t Allow Me to SPEAK?’: Trump Reacts To Jack Smith’s Gag Order Request

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith after Smith requested a gag order against Trump on Friday.

“Biden Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, has asked the Court to limit 45th President, and leading Republican Nominee (by more than 50 points, & beating Dems!) DONALD J. TRUMP’S, PUBLIC STATEMENTS,” Trump protested in Truth Social post:

So, I’m campaigning for President against an incompetent person who has WEAPONIZED the DOJ & FBI to go after his Political Opponent, & I am not allowed to COMMENT? They Leak, Lie, & Sue, & they won’t allow me to SPEAK? How else would I explain that Jack Smith is DERANGED, or Crooked Joe is INCOMPETENT?

Trump also attacked Smith during his speech at the Washington, D.C. Pray Vote Stand Summit a few hours later.

“Today, we had this prosecutor, deranged Jack Smith, has anyone every heard of him?” asked Trump, as the crowd booed:

I wonder what his name used to be. Jack Smith, sounds so nice, doesn’t it? He’s a deranged individual and he wants to take away my First Amendment rights. They went to court to get an order that I can’t speak. Now you gotta understand, I’m the leading candidate by fifty points and I’m beating Biden by a lot, and they wanna see if they can silence me so the media, the fake news will ask me a question, “I’m sorry, I won’t be able to answer that.” How do you think we do in that election? So we’re gonna have a little bit of a fun with that, I think, because that’s a tough one. Can you imagine?

Watch above via Newsmax.

