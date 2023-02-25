‘LEADING US INTO OBLIVION!!!’ Trump Rages Biden Has U.S. on Verge of World War III ‘Like Never Before’

Former President Donald Trump issued a warning on Saturday morning through Truth Social that “oblivion” and World War III could be right around the corner.

According to Trump, this is currently “the most dangerous time in the history of our country” and President Joe Biden is leading us to “oblivion.”

“World War III is looming, like never before, in the very dark and murky background. ‘Leadership’ is solely responsible for this unprecedented danger to the USA, and likewise, the World. HOPELESS JOE BIDEN IS LEADING US INTO OBLIVION!!!” the former president wrote.

Trump didn’t specify in the post what will lead to World War III, but as a central theme of his 2024 presidential campaign he’s attributed the pending doom to “globalism” and “warmongers,” and particularly to NATO and the Russia-Ukraine war.

At a series of campaign stops in January, he blasted the botched pullout from Afghanistan and boasted that he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. Ukrainians have been fighting off a Russian invasion since February of 2022.

“Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III,” Trump said. “We’re at the brink of World War III, just in case anybody doesn’t know it. As president, I will bring back peace through strength.”

In a Rumble video posted on Truth earlier this week, he claimed the United States is “teetering on the brink” of World War, listing among the reasons “warmongers” at the State Department, the Pentagon, and in the “national security industrial complex.”

In a September interview with 77 WABC radio, Trump claimed tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to a nuclear event, considering the president’s continued vows to not stop his invasion.

“For a major nation that’s equal with us on nuclear power to be throwing around the word cavalierly, like nuclear, is, is a very bad time. A very bad time for this country and a very bad and a very dangerous time for the world,” he said.

