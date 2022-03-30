Congressman Caught on Hot Mic Ahead of Roll Call Vote: ‘Jesus Christ, These People’

A congressman was caught on a hit mic on Wednesday expressing frustration with his colleagues.

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR) had previously called for the Stop Sexual Assault and Harassment in Transportation Act to be passed by unanimous consent instead of a roll call vote. By passing the bill by unanimous consent, no roll call vote would be taken.

However, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) requested a recorded vote on the legislation.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the law “would require transportation carriers to create policies for reporting and combating sexual assault and sexual harassment that occurs on vehicles they operate, including procedures for reporting incidents, procedures for employees after such reports are filed, training for personnel who may receive such reports, and procedures for prohibiting future travel by passengers who cause such an incident.”

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), who was presiding over the House of Representatives, sided with Rosendale and called for a roll call vote.

“Pursuant to Section Three as of the House Resolution 8, the yays and nays are ordered. Pursuant to Clause Eight of Rule 20, further proceedings are postponed,” said Scanlon. The roll call has yet to take place.

DeFazio’s reaction was caught on a hot mic reacting to the move.

“Jesus Christ, these people,” he said.

The bill later passed the House, 339 to 85.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

