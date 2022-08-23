Laura Loomer, the conspiracy theorist who once deemed herself “pro-White nationalism,” lost to incumbent Rep. Dan Webster in the Republican primary for Florida’s 11th congressional district.

As of this writing, the spread is a mere six points, which was much closer than observers anticipated.

It was Loomer’s second congressional run in as many cycles. in 2020, she scored the GOP nomination for the 21st district, but she lost handily to Lois Frankel (D) by 20 points in the general election.

Loomer has claimed that the mass shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Santa Fe, Texas did not occur, but were staged. She also suggested this year’s mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store was a false flag event perpetrated by the government.

“Interesting timing in how this seems to happen every single election season, during midterm elections like clockwork when Democrats are in power,” Loomer wrote on Truth Social in May.

Loomer has also attended events with White nationalists.

“I totally support ethno-nationalism,” she stated in 2017. “Someone asked me, ‘Are you pro-White nationalism?’ Yes. I’m pro-white nationalism.”

Her single-digit loss is notable, given that unlike in 2020, she was running against an incumbent in the primary. Loomer led Webster for a time, but she was overtaken after Orange County reported a large batch of votes, making Webster the clear winner.

Had she won, Loomer likely would have been the favorite in the solidly Republican district.

