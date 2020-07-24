comScore

Critics Dunk on Fauci For Taking Off Mask at Baseball Game: ‘Should Be Setting a Better Example’

By Charlie NashJul 24th, 2020, 11:21 am

Rob Carr/Getty Images

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci came under fire this week after he was pictured without a mask on at a baseball game.

Fauci, who threw the first pitch at the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees, was also photographed by AP and USA Today in the audience without a mask.

“Dr. Fauci should be setting a better example,” responded journalist Yashar Ali, while MMA fighter Jake Shields commented, “Good thing Fauci wears his mask and stays 6 feet apart.”

Others called Fauci a “fraud,” and accused him of making a mockery of the coronavirus pandemic mask recommendations.

Some social media users defended Fauci, however, claiming he was with family members and that he was drinking water.

On Friday, Fauci criticized young people who haven’t been wearing masks, declaring, “You don’t realize, probably innocently, that you are inadvertently propagating the outbreak… You are becoming part of the problem because, even if you get infected without any symptoms, it is likely that you are going to infect someone else.”

In an interview with Fox News, Fauci called the criticism “mischievous” and explained he was sitting with his wife and a friend, and removed his mask to take a drink of water.

