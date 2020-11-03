Republican House candidate Madison Cawthorn celebrated his projected House win in North Carolina’s 11th district with a simple message: “Cry more, lib.”

Cry more, lib. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 4, 2020

In the district’s primary, the 25-year-old Cawthorn won 65% over Lynda Bennett, who was initially backed by President Donald Trump.

Cawthorn is now projected to win the district, which Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows used to represent before joining the White House, over Moe Davis. As of 9;45 p.m. EDT, Cawthorn has 54% of the vote with a 12-point advantage.

Cawthorn, a speaker at the Republican National Convention this year, has been criticized for inaccuracies in his tweets and speeches. He’s also attacked journalists and other members of the media during his campaign.

In August, Cawthorn faced more criticism for deleting an Instagram post of him on vacation visiting Adolf Hitler’s “Eagle Nest” headquarters, which Davis attacked online. In the post, Cawthorn referred to Hitler as “the führer” and called his trip to the Eagle’s Nest, one of Hitler’s homes in the Alps, a “bucket list” destination.

