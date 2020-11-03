Fox News, CNN and MSNBC Zero In on Ohio Amid Biden-Trump Deadlock in Key State

On Election Night, CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News all ended up giving Ohio a great deal of coverage as the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden became surprisingly competitive in a state that was expected to remain red.

On MSNBC, Steve Kornacki began his 9 p.m. analysis by putting Biden with the upper hand after half of the votes came in across the state. While Kornacki remained mindful of outstanding votes and the margin of error, he focused on multiple counties where Biden was either exceeding Hillary Clinton’s 2016 performance in the districts she won, or where Trump was under-preforming his 2016 win.

“We have to caveat this by saying we want to see as this vote comes,” Kornacki said. “But we are seeing in a lot of these places, a substantial Biden improvement from 2016. I think its clear he’s gonna do better in this state than Hillary Clinton.”

On CNN, John King spoke at length about how Trump’s path to reelection will evaporate if Biden manages to flip Ohio. Like Kornacki, King looked at the districts where Biden was winning, and he ran through the implications of the ex-veep maintaining his lead with suburban voters, union workers, and African Americans.

“The fact that Ohio is so competitive tells you Joe Biden’s gonna be stronger in Pennsylvania,” King said.

On Fox News, Bill Hemmer noted Biden’s strong performance in Columbus, Dayton, and Delaware County, though he also was mindful of votes yet to be counted. Hemmer noted Trump still has his lead in Bulter County, though its less than what he had so far in 2016.

