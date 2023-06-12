Dana Loesch Asks Why We Don’t Use ‘Invisible Lesbians’ in the Military: ‘An Amazing Ops Team’

As she took to a shocking pink stage, conservative commentator Dana Loesch found an opportunity to poke fun at Lesbian Visibility Week.

While speaking on the beet juice-inspired stage at a Turning Point USA conference, Loesch brought up Lesbian Visibility Week, which took place in late April. Here is the “joke” she told:

Lesbian Visibility Week… I’m gonna need someone to explain that to me. My first thought was, “Will I see them?” And then my second thought was, well, why are we not using them as this amazing ops team for the one week out of the year, or all the other weeks that we can’t see them… We can only see them one week? Why are they not part of a special ops? You know, and we drop them down into areas of conflict and just TCB [take care of business]? That seems… That would save a lot of money and lives.

Loesch, a former spokesperson for the National Rifle Association, was less inquisitive about Trans Visibility Week, but maybe that’s because it doesn’t exist; there’s only a Trans Day of Visibility. For now, Loesch will have to make due with just a pack of wild, possibly invisible lesbians.

