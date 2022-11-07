Democrat Tim Ryan Raises Beer Can During Interview While Predicting Victory on Tuesday: ‘We’re Gonna Bring It Home’

Rep. Tim Ryan (D) concluded his interview on MSNBC Monday night by raising a can of Miller Lite and predicting he will prevail in tomorrow’s election.

Ohio has trended toward Republicans over the last decade, but Ryan has run an unexpectedly vigorous campaign to try to capture the seat of retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R).

Ryan is running against Hillbilly Elegy author and businessman J.D. Vance, who is a first-time candidate for office. Polls have consistently shown Vance leading by single digits.

Appearing on The Last Word, Ryan told host Lawrence O’Donnell he had a rally in Youngstown earlier that was bigger than Donald Trump’s just-concluded rally for Vance and other Ohio Republicans.

“I had more people at my rally than Donald Trump,” he claimed. “This thing is going in the wrong direction for him and in the right direction for us.”

Later, O’Donnell asked Ryan about comments Vance once made about Social Security.

“When J.D. Vance was a Republican investment banker, venture capitalist, he talked about Social Security being basically, as far as he was concerned, an impossible government program to finance and to continue,” the host said. “Now that he’s a Republican candidate for Senate, he seems to be saying, ‘Oh no, no,’ he wants to save Social Security.”

Ryan responded:

This is a huge issue here in Ohio. There’s no question about it, and all I will tell people in Ohio is this: they told us they were gonna overturn Roe v. Wade. They told us. We didn’t believe them. Now they’re telling us that they want to get rid of Social Security, they want to vote on it every five years, they want to privatize Medicare. We need to believe them. And that means that we need to fight this crew as hard as we possibly can, and we need to make sure that we protect the retirement of our seniors and the healthcare for seniors. And that’s it.”

“Congressman Tim Ryan, with his closing argument on tonight’s Last Word, thank you very much,” O’Donnell said.

“We’re gonna bring it home, Lawrence,” Ryan declared, raising a can of Miller Lite to the camera. “We’re gonna bring it home.”

via MSNBC.

