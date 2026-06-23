Trump Brags About Endorsing Winning Candidate After Also Endorsing the Loser in Same Race

President Donald Trump took credit after a candidate he endorsed won a primary on Tuesday night in a race in which he also endorsed the loser.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson won the Republican gubernatorial primary by defeating Lt. Governor Pamela Evette in a runoff. Shortly after the race was called, the president posted a graphic on Truth Social of himself and Wilson – whose image is markedly smaller – that read, “ALAN WILSON WINS! Endorsed by President Trump!”

Earlier this month, Trump backed Evette in the primary.

“Pam Evette is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and will be a terrific Governor of South Carolina,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Pam has my Complete and Total Endorsement — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

When no candidate received a majority of votes, the top two vote-getters – Evette and Wilson – advanced to a runoff. Last week, Trump essentially negated his endorsement of Evette by backing the two remaining candidates.

“Both have had amazing careers, and have been with me from the beginning,” Trump posted on Friday. “They are MAGA and America First all the way! These were the two that I was hoping would get into a Runoff, and they did. I can’t hurt one of them by only Endorsing the other, so, therefore, I am going to Endorse, for Governor of South Carolina, both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson! It’s a Wealth of Riches – With either one you can’t go wrong. Vote for Pam or Alan — They will not let you down! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) had hoped to score Trump’s endorsement in the South Carolina primary, and went so far as to insist she had his backing by posting an AI-generated image of the two of them giving the thumbs up.

“Pamela Evette is NOT ENDORSED by DONALD TRUMP,” Mace wrote on social media. “Do not believe her LIES.” Hours later, the president endorsed Evette.

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