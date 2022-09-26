Democratic Congressman Accuses Kyrsten Sinema of Wanting Democrats to Lose Control of Congress

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) lashed out at fellow Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) after she delivered remarks at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville on Monday.

The center was founded by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and has traditionally hosted Republicans, though several high-profile Democrats have also given speeches.

Sinema has drawn the ire of her fellow Democrats by opposing measures popular with liberal lawmakers, such as raising the federal minimum wage to $15 and closing the carried interest tax loophole used by some wealthy Americans. She also opposes eliminating or limiting the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to advance legislation.

At the McConnell Center, she predicted Democrats will likely lose both chambers of Congress.

“As you all know, control changes between the House and the Senate every couple of years,” Sinema said. “It’s likely to change again in just a few weeks.”

That remark did not sit well with Gallego, who tweeted the quote and accused his fellow Arizonan of wanting Democrats to lose.

"I mean you could be out there helping our candidates @SenatorSinema," tweeted Gallego, who is reportedly considering a primary challenge against her in 2024. "But my sense is that you would actually prefer the Dems lose control of the Senate and House."

“I mean you could be out there helping our candidates @SenatorSinema,” tweeted Gallego, who is reportedly considering a primary challenge against her in 2024. “But my sense is that you would actually prefer the Dems lose control of the Senate and House.”

The congressman also accused Sinema of being absentee when it comes to helping other Democrats.

"Now that I think of it. I have been traveling the state and country," Gallego continued. "Donating, raising funds, and encouraging people to come out and vote and I have seen you nowhere."

“Now that I think of it. I have been traveling the state and country,” Gallego continued. “Donating, raising funds, and encouraging people to come out and vote and I have seen you nowhere.”

He also seized on comments by Sinema stating she has a “friendship” with McConnell by citing Merrick Garland. Presumably, that’s an allusion to the fact that McConnell refused to hold a hearing for Garland after President Barack Obama nominated him to replace Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court in 2016. Ultimately, Donald Trump prevailed in that year’s election and went on to nominate Neil Gorsuch, who was then confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

“Merrick Garland,” Gallego tweeted, “deep respect.”

