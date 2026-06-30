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Former Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed she is “in talks” to launch a “true America-Focused” political party, one week after she announced she was ditching the GOP.

Greene shared she is plotting the new party during an interview on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored on Tuesday.

“There is a group of us that have literally fought the system, and I think there’s a group of us that if we decide to align, we could launch a true America-focused party that doesn’t fall into the traps of Democrats and Republicans, but could align some serious players from the right and the left and move forward.”

That came after Morgan asked if her pal Tucker Carlson could lead a “splinter version” of the Republican Party. Greene said she had not talked to Carlson about it, but that she believed he would be a “great threat” to the Republican and Democratic elite if he opted to run for office.

When it comes to getting a new party off the ground, Greene said:

I am in talks with people and there are serious conversations happening, looking at what are the mechanics of that and the reality of it. I’ll also say this — it’s going to take the American people to get involved, and the American people are the ones that really push campaigns. And so if the American people truly want to give a strong challenge to the failed two-party system of America, then they’re going to have to step up. Because it’s not going to be a couple of players like Tucker and I and a few others that can roll up our sleeves and get this done. It’s going to take a serious effort from everyone.

She tried to temper expectations by saying it would take a couple of election cycles to really establish a third party.

Her interview follows Greene saying she was “DONE” voting for Republicans last week. She made that announcement right after Carlson made the same pledge.

“I would not support the Republican Party. There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party,” Carlson said. “I’m not going to support the Democratic Party — I’m not sure what I’m going to do.”

He continued:

How could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States. That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens. It’s not possible to vote for people like that, and I’m not going to.

Carlson was referring to Israel, a country he has been fixated on. He said President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign was funded largely by people with “loyalty to Israel” and that is now forcing the president to make decisions that are not in the best interest of the USA.

Trump has scoffed at those kinds of claims, saying in March about the Iran war that “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.” And earlier this month, he said Israel has “no choice” but to accept whatever deal he cuts with Iran.

Like Carlson, Greene is a former Trump supporter who has since turned into a fierce MAGA critic. Her focus on the files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — which she felt the Trump administration was not working hard enough to release — led to her split with the president last year.

Trump called her a “traitor” and pulled his support for her, and Greene opted to quit Congress soon after. She said it was necessary because she was facing a “hateful primary” spurred by Trump.

Greene has continued to bash Trump since leaving the House of Representatives. And now she is working on getting a third major political party going, apparently.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

Watch above.

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