CNN put together a supercut of conservatives bashing the Supreme Court for ruling against President Donald Trump on birthright citizenship on Tuesday — a mix that included a clip of ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon venting Chief Justice John Roberts made MAGA “suck on that!”

“Wow, on a number of levels,” anchor Kasie Hunt said after that clip played on The Arena.

But Bannon wasn’t the only right-winger who was “directing their ire” at the Supreme Court, as Hunt put it.

CNN played clips of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) saying he was “very disappointed” in the ruling, Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany calling it a “travesty,” and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin saying he “adamantly disagreed” with it. The mix also included Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway saying the ruling was as bad as Dred Scott, the 1857 ruling that said slaves were not citizens.

Bannon was the hammer on the mix — and based on his eyebrow-raising comments, it’s easy to see why.

“You got the ultimate conclusion of the Bush era, was this,” Bannon said. “Roberts, he gave it to ya, baby, right between the eyes. How do you like [that], suck on that!”

There were other conservative pundits not included in the mix who were irate with the Supreme Court as well. The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh bashed Justice Amy Coney Barrett for being a “DEI hire” after she ruled against Trump, again. Walsh said the 6-3 ruling had opened the “floodgates for foreign invaders to flock across our borders and spawn.”

Their reactions came shortly after the court upheld birthright citizenship and ruled people born in the USA are automatically American citizens.

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights— to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land,’” Roberts wrote in the majority opinion. “We keep that promise today.”

Trump had argued that “birth tourism” — where foreigners travel to the USA to give birth — abused the system and went against the spirit of the law. Trump has said the Fourteenth Amendment aimed to ensure the kids of slaves became citizens, but that the amendment has morphed into a “great scam.”

The president criticized the birthright citizenship ruling on Tuesday, but also said the court had been “very fair” to Republicans overall. He then sardonically congratulated China on the ruling.

Watch above.

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