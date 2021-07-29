Democratic Rep Rips Biden Admin on MSNBC: White House Doesn’t ‘Want to Offend the Left’ On Deportations

Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar took a shot at the White House on Thursday on MSNBC over not showing images of deportations to deter illegal border crossings, saying the Biden administration does not “want to offend the left.”

MTP Daily anchor Chuck Todd asked Cuellar if speeding up asylums and deportations “solve the problem” of illegal immigration or if that is “more of a Band-Aid.”

Cuellar responded that doing so would be “a step forward,” though “the bottom line is if you don’t show any repercussions, then this is going to continue to happen.”

The congressman pointed out that Jeh Johnson, when he was Homeland Security secretary under then-President Barack Obama, “showed people being deported.”

“Have you seen one single photo of somebody being deported? No,” continued Cuellar. “All you see is people coming in. So it’s a message: Don’t come. But at the same time, you got to show people being deported.”

Cuellar then took the Biden administration to task for not using this tactic to deter illegal border crossings.

“With all due respect to the White House, they don’t want to offend the left, the immigration activists by showing deportations,” he said. “But a lot of people are being deported right now.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

