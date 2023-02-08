DeSantis Draws Raucous Cheers Slamming Trump For Pedo Meme: ‘I Don’t Spend My Time Trying to Smear Other Republicans!’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis returned fire on former President Donald Trump’s attempt to depict him as a “groomer” who partied around with young women.

The ex-president took his attacks on DeSantis to a new level this week when he posted a series of memes on Truth Social to depict the governor as a someone who got drunk and partied with students back when DeSantis was a high school teacher. Since DeSantis is now holding conversations about how to make it easier for government officials to sue the media for defamation, a reporter asked on Wednesday if his proposal would address Trump’s “damaging” posts about him.

After defending his panel proposals, DeSantis got more direct about Trump’s attack:

“I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden,” DeSantis said to applause. “That’s how I spend my time. I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.”

Watch above, via Florida’s Voice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com