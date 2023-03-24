DeSantis Drops Doozy of an Answer When Asked If He Would Be Trump’s VP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was on Newsmax Thursday night and host Eric Bolling asked him some speculative questions regarding the 2024 GOP presidential ticket, mixing DeSantis and Trump at both the top and bottom of the ticket.

“Would you be willing to serve as vice president with Donald Trump?” Bolling asked.

After a brief pause, DeSantis replied, “I think I’m probably, you know, more of an executive guy.”

“I mean, I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got in, I got into this job is because we have action. We’re able to make things happen. And I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for,” DeSantis added.

Notably, Trump has been dropping scorched earth attacks on DeSantis in recent weeks calling him everything from a “RINO” to “DeSoros” to implying he groomed teenage girls.

Bolling then flipped the tables a bit. “Would you? In 2016, Trump ran for president. So did Lindsey Graham. So did Rand Paul. So did so many, so did Mike Pence. Trump tapped Pence. Would you, if you got the nomination, consider Donald Trump as a VP?”

DeSantis laughed off the question and replied, “I think that that’s it’s interesting, interesting speculation.”

“But, you know, I think that just beyond that, I do think, though, you know, we are in a difficult situation in this country because the left I mean, just think when Biden got in, if they had had two or three more Democrat senators, what they were going to do, they were going to eliminate the Electoral College, they were going to mandate ballot harvesting and eliminate voter ID across the country,” DeSantis continued.

“And they were going to do things like make D.C. a state with like 52 senators. And so I think the whole party, regardless of any personalities or individuals, you got to be looking at 2024 and saying, you know, if the Biden regime continues and they’re able to pick up, you know, ten, 15 seats in the House and a Senate seat or two, this country is going to be in really, really bad shape,” the Florida Republican concluded, pivoting back to standard talking points.

Watch the full clip above via Newsmax

