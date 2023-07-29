DeSantis Vows ‘No Cocaine’ In His White House In Veiled Attack on Hunter Biden: ‘My Son’s Only Five Years Old’

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis vowed on Friday that there would be “no cocaine allowed” in his White House and that his 5-year-old son would not “be lining his pockets with money from foreign governments” in an apparent dig at President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

“Hello, Iowa! Are you ready to send Joe Biden back to his basement in Delaware on a permanent vacation?” said DeSantis at an Iowa Republican Party dinner on Friday.

DeSantis then referenced the White House cocaine incident and the unverified allegations that President Biden and his son Hunter took part in a foreign bribery scheme, vowing, “I can promise you this. In my White House, there will be no cocaine allowed in the White House! And look, my son’s only five years old, so he’s not gonna be lining his pockets with money from foreign governments, so don’t worry about that.”

The Florida governor went on to say:

Our country is in decline and Joe Biden is the custodian of that decline. I’m running for president because we as Republicans cannot be content with simply managing decline of our country a little bit better than the Democrats. We must reverse American decline, we must restore this country to greatness, and we must provide our country with a new birth of freedom.

DeSantis’ chief Republican primary rival, former President Donald Trump, also spoke at the dinner in Iowa on Friday and walked on stage to a song about “going to prison.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

