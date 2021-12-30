‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions.

Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:

Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!! Any rational & free citizen: Piss off.

Since @tedcruz deleted this, I’ll post as a reminder to all of us to DO YOUR RESEARCH before posting misinformation. WA means “Western Australia” not Washington state. pic.twitter.com/jnZ2On7p9k — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) December 30, 2021

Cruz later deleted the tweet, but the screen shot went viral and Kinzinger decided to retweet it. Kinzinger wrote of Cruz’s tweet:

Since @tedcruz deleted this, I’ll post as a reminder to all of us to DO YOUR RESEARCH before posting misinformation. WA means “Western Australia” not Washington state.

Cruz had based his tweet on a Twitter thread which included an image of a Facebook comment. In the image a verified user labeled “WA Government” wrote, “Dancing is strictly not permitted” in response to a user’s question.

While Cruz decided to spread the information he found on social media without verifying its credibility, he also mistook “WA Government” as Washington state, when it was more likely the government of Western Australia.

