Fox Business host Lou Dobbs has recently taken to raising questions about voting machine companies, which have been cast as complicit in the supposed grand conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from President Donald Trump.

One of those companies, Florida-based Smartmatic, responded to his comments and those of others with demands for retractions from Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN. In a lengthly demand letter threatening legal action, the company cited comments from Dobbs and others that falsely implied a nefarious link between Smartmatic and Dominion.

The letter cited wild speculative comments from Dobbs like, “The states, as you well know now, they have no ability to audit meaningfully the votes that are cast because the servers are somewhere else and are considered proprietary and they won’t touch them.” It also cited comments from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Dobbs’ show, and fellow Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

Another wild Dobbs claim deemed false by Smartmatic: “Dominion has connections to UK based Smartmatic, a voting technology company established in 2000 that had ties to Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez.”

Well, in a stunning segment on Friday, Dobbs aired what amounted to a fact-check of the false and misleading claims he himself made.

Dobbs started the segment by saying, “There are lots of opinions about the integrity of the election, the irregularities of mail-in voting, of election voting machines and voting software. One of the companies is Smartmatic, and we reached out to one of the leading authorities on open source software for elections, Eddie Perez, for his insight and views.”

The show then cut to a segment featuring someone else asking Perez several direct questions debunking conspiracy theories about Smartmatic.

Perez — the Global Director of Technology Development & Open Standards for the Open Source Election Technology Institute — blunty said, “I have not seen any evidence that Smartmatic’s software was used to delete, change, alter anything related to vote tabulation.”

“Smartmatic says its software was never used outside of L.A. County in 2020. Do you know whether or not that’s true?” was one of the questions.

“That is my understanding,” Perez said.

He also made it clear that Smartmatic and Dominion are completely separate companies, and even more tellingly, he pushed back on the idea that there is a direct connection between Smartmatic and George Soros.

Perez debunked one of the more incendiary claims about votes supposedly being tabulated in foreign countries.

“In the United States the ballots that are cast in the United States are tabulated in the united States.”

As soon as the segment ended, the show went to break — sans commentary from Dobbs.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]