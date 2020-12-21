Former White House adviser and pro-Trump radio host Seb Gorka abruptly cut off fellow MAGA fan Mike Lindell, when the latter began to unleash a baseless conspiracy theory about a voting machine company.

While guest hosting Greg Kelly Reports on Monday evening, Gorka discussed President Donald Trump’s plight with the MyPillow CEO, who quickly reverted to spreading a fake claim about Dominion voting machines that has been debunked by numerous news organizations as well as Fox & Friends‘ Steve Doocy. After another voting machine company, Smartmatic, sent a compliance letter to Newsmax last week threatening legal action for repeatedly spreading false claims on air, the network began running a series of lengthy debunkings of itself on Monday.

“I’ll tell you what, nobody realizes something, but a miracle we had on Election Night,” said Lindell, who has proclaimed he is “100% sure” Trump will be president for four more years and absurdly accused Fox News of colluding to rig the election against the president. “At 11:15, you know you talked about all this fraud, doctor, the biggest fraud is the Dominion machines and, at 11:15 on election night our great president because…”

“Mike, Mike, I don’t want to discuss, Mike, we’re not, we’re not going to get into the minutiae of the details,” Gorka broke in before Lindell could get the network into any more legal hot water.

“I want to ask you, because this show is about courage…” Gorka quickly added, pivoting.

“Right,” Lindell chimed in.

“It’s hosted by a former Marine. I want to know why you, Mike Lindell, are supporting the president in these legal cases?”

“”Because everything’s on the line here, everything’s on the line, our freedoms, my American dream that I’ve lived, everybody’s American dream,” Lindell said, before circling back briefly to the false Dominion conspiracy by alluding to votes being switched. “If you let them steal this, which I 100% know that’s what they went on. This is over six million votes that got flipped, over six million.”

Lindell then repeated the convenient claim that Trump he won all those swing states, despite those states certifying their votes and their electors likewise confirming Joe Biden won them.

Watch the video above, via Newsmax.

