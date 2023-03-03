Don Jr Says Pennsylvania Elected a ‘Vegetable,’ Denies Being ‘Ableist’ By Arguing He Supports Fetterman Bagging Groceries

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, attacked Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who suffered a stroke ahead of the general election campaign in 2022, in which he beat his Trump-backed GOP opponent by 5 points.

“I say this stuff because someone has to because it’s insane what’s actually going on. Right?” Trump Jr said while addressing the Conservative Political Action Committee on Friday.

“And when I said, ‘like, I don’t know, it’s sort of weird that Pennsylvania managed to elect a vegetable.’ They criticize me as being ableist. I didn’t know what that was. But there’s always an ‘ist’. There’s always an ‘ist,’” Trump Jr continued.

“And it doesn’t matter what you’re talking about. And apparently, an ableist is someone who discriminates against those with disabilities,” he continued, adding:

I said, well, I’m not discriminating against the disabled. I’d love for John Fetterman to have like good gainful employment. Maybe he could be like a bag guy at like a grocery store or… But like, is it unreasonable for me to expect, as a citizen of the United States of America, to have a United States senator have basic cognitive function that’s like…

“Look at the president,” yelled someone in the crowd. Notably, Fetterman’s cognition did not suffer as a result of his stroke, although he continues to struggle with auditory processing.

“Well, you make a solid point, sir. Why should a United States senator be held to a different standard than the president of the United States himself? So we have to fix all of that. Right?” Trump Jr concluded.

Fetterman continues to be hospitalized for clinical depression, something his office noted he has struggled with much of his life. His office expects a full recovery and Fetterman has continued to sponsor legislation.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com