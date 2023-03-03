Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addressed the Conservative Political Action Committee on Friday and parroted criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rooted in a deeply misleading, selectively edited 19-second clip that went viral on social media this week.

“And while I’m still committed to saying no money to Ukraine and that country needs to find peace, not war. And while I will look at a camera and directly tell Zelensky, You better leave your hands off of our sons and daughters because they’re not dying over there,” Greene said to loud applause.

“I will also inform the lion that looks to devour, and they are. That lion is looking to devour our children, that our God is bigger and our God, our God is the God that created us man and woman in his image – he created us. And our God is the God that created our children. And because of him, we will get this bill passed and the Republican Party will be the party that protects children from such an evil that I cannot believe it exists in this time,” Greene continued, repeating the claim that Zelensky is after American children.

In the clip that Greene appeared to be referencing, Zelensky says through a translator:

The U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending our sons and daughters to war. And they will have to fight because it’s NATO that we’re talking about. And they will be dying, God forbid, because it’s a horrible thing

The video gained millions of views online and was shared by the likes of former Fox News personality Monica Crowley and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT). Lee later deleted his tweet of the video and his office released a statement to local media saying, “After new information came to light about the content of the tweet, it was removed.” The clip was so popular in certain circles, popular podcast host Candace Owens played the misleading clip on her show and concluded she would like to punch Zelensky in the face — if she could.

Monica this is untrue. Please delete this tweet. https://t.co/Xs05KTMhJF — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦 (@marcthiessen) March 2, 2023

Fox News contributor and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen replied to Crowley’s tweet of the video, saying, “Monica this is untrue. Please delete this tweet.”

Various news outlets fact-checked claims being made in right-wing circles about the video. “A CNN fact check showed Zelenskyy didn’t say that American sons and daughters will have to fight in Ukraine or die for Ukraine,” noted Utah’s Deseret News about the controversy.

“Rather, he predicted that if Ukraine loses the war against Russia because it does not receive sufficient assistance, Russia will proceed to enter North Atlantic Treaty Organization member countries in the Baltics (a region made up of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia) that the U.S. will have to send troops to defend. Under the treaty that governs NATO, an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. Ukraine is not a NATO member,” CNN explained.

Watch Zelensky’s full remarks and Rep. Greene at CPAC above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com