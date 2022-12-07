‘Donald Trump’s Political Obituary’: Fox News Op-Ed Excoriates Former President After Walker Defeat

Fox News contributor Liz Peek called Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia, which gave Democrats a Senate majority, the end of Trumpism in a Wednesday op-ed that excoriated the former president.

According to Peek, Walker “wrote Donald Trump’s political obituary” by losing a winnable race to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff. She called for Trump to think about retirement after the humiliation.

“Having suffered the rare humiliation of failing to win a second term in the Oval Office, and having cost his party a majority in the senate – three times – it is time for Donald Trump to step away from politics. It is the right thing to do for his party, for the country, and for himself,” she wrote.

Peek added:

Mr. Trump will not win another election. His most glaring political strength today is his ability to energize Democrats, causing not only historic turnout but attracting gushers of campaign cash – for the opposition. […] Trump was a breath of fresh air when he ran for president in 2016, and he was a successful president knocked down by a virus from China. But his refusal to admit defeat in the 2020 election, and the tragic aftermath of that refusal, shut the door on his political career. After January 6, and having publicly nursed his grievances for two years, there is no comeback.

Peek said Trump has become irrelevant mainly due to his constant complaining about the 2020 election being stolen from him. She cited numerous midterm races as evidence that election denialism is a “losing platform.”

She also faulted the former president for not opening up his vast campaign war chest for struggling GOP candidates and added, “It’s time for former President Trump to realize that staying in the 2024 contest will only further erode his legacy. He must move aside, and let Republicans win the next round.”

Read Liz Peek's op-ed in its entirety here.

While Fox News digital ran Peek’s opinion piece, another outlet owned by the Murdoch empire also hit Trump.

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board concluded Wednesday, “The biggest lesson of the 2022 midterms is that Mr. Trump picks losers.”

