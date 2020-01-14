Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called on the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission to look into whether President Donald Trump gave his Mar-a-Lago guests advance notice of the airstrike on Qasem Soleimani.

Shortly after the news broke of Soleimani’s death weeks ago, The Daily Beast reported that Trump told people at his resort he was about to take “big” action on Iran that would possibly involve his national security and military advisors. Now the Beast has obtained a letter Warren sent to both commissions, asking them to see “whether there may have been any illegal trading in defense company stocks or commodities related to individuals’ advance knowledge.”

“If this report is true, it raises a number of troubling national security questions regarding President Trump’ s handling of classified and other sensitive national security information,” the letter says. “It also means that individuals who were guests at President Trump’s resort may have obtained confidential market-moving information and had the opportunity to trade defense industry stocks or commodities or make other trades based on this information.”

Warren’s letter goes on to question the timing for recent increases in stock price for multiple defense corporations, along with the price of crude oil. It also questions whether Trump gave his club guests information that wasn’t available to Congress and whether there were any trades that would violate the Insider Trading Sanctions Act of 1984.

