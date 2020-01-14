Mediaite is Seeking Comment Moderators!

Dearest Mediaite readers,

Since Mediaite’s inception, our comment section has been an open forum for conversation. It’s an integral part of the website; a place our readers can debate our coverage, those we cover, and where Mediaite’s writers can receive feedback (ahem) and interact with our audience.

We’re proud that while other outlets are shutting down their comments sections, Mediaite’s is thriving, with as many as 20,000 comments on our hottest stories. It’s the wild wild west down there, and we appreciate your passion for our coverage.

That said, even the wild wild west needs a sheriff to crack some skulls when things get out of hand. We try our best to keep the comment section tidy of harassment, foul language, racism and other unacceptable rhetoric, but it’s a tall task with so many dedicated commenters posting on the site.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to ask you, the reader, for help. You are already hanging out there so why not become a sheriff? We’re officially opening up applications for comment moderators on Mediaite.com. Do you have a Disqus account and want to join a team of people who work to keep our comment section more orderly? You’ll still allow people to say how furious they are with the site, or even other commenters, but stop them from using racist or otherwise profane language when doing so!

We want you to apply.

Help us keep our comment section tolerably wild, by clicking this link and filling out a quick application.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]