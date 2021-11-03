Eric Adams Refuses to Apologize For Partying at NYC Clubs After Election Win

New York City’s next mayor Eric Adams was out partying in Manhattan after his election win, and has made it clear he has nothing to apologize for.

Adams sat down with Spectrum News’ Pat Kiernan on Wednesday’s edition of Mornings On 1 to discuss his fresh election win against Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Kieran noted that Adams celebrated his victory late into the evening at elite venues in Manhattan, including private club Zero Bond, where Adams is a regular. He asked the mayor-elect if he thought it was “appropriate” to hold those events.

“It’s somewhat silly not to,” Adams responded. “We’re trying to get our nightlife up and operating. I’m going to visit as many restaurants as possible. I’m going to visit all of the various places in our city. You know what a lot of people don’t realize? New York City is 27/7.”

“I did midnights as a police officer for almost 11 years. The city does not go to sleep at 5 a.m. I’m going to be out visiting those hospital workers at 12:00 a.m. in the evening [sic]. I’m going to visit transit employees at 3:00, 4:0o a.m. in the morning. It’s about this continuous city and they too need to see their mayor.”

Adams went on to reveal that he visited Cipriani after Zero Bond, and reiterated that he was happy to be helping the city’s nightlife.

Several celebrities were spotted celebrating with Adams at Zero Bond late Tuesday night, including rapper Ja Rule:

“This is the second black mayor? Let’s get it done!” ⁦@jarule⁩ with ⁦@ericadamsfornyc⁩ son Jordan pic.twitter.com/OnAJYb0bHZ — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) November 3, 2021

Chris Rock was also on the VIP guest list, along with Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan, SoftBank Group International CEO Marcelo Claure, Forest Whitaker, TV personality and friend to the Kardashians Jonathan Cheban, and Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

Watch above, via Spectrum News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com