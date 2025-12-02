‘Evil and Disgusting!” Sabrina Carpenter Rages at the Trump White House for Using Her Music to Promote ICE Raids

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter fumed at the White House’s official X account for using one of her songs in a video celebrating ICE agents apprehending illegal immigrants, saying on Tuesday she wanted to have nothing to do with President Donald Trump’s “inhumane agenda.”

The 21-second video, shared on Monday, showed agents chasing down and putting handcuffs on a few suspected illegal immigrants, set to the tune of Carpenter’s 2024 song “Juno.” Its caption also included a line from the song — “Have you ever tried this one?” — followed by saying “bye-bye” and the waving emoji and the heart eyes emoji.

Carpenter, in her response on X on Tuesday morning, made it clear she was not happy about it.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” she said. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

The Trump Administration jabbed back at Carpenter soon after in a statement shared with Axios reporter Herb Scribner.

“Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country,” the spokesperson said. “Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

For non-Carpenter fans out there, that statement included a reference to her “Short n’ Sweet” album, as well as her song “Manchild,” which includes the lyrics: “Stupid, or is it slow? Maybe it’s useless? But there’s a cuter word for it, I know.”

Carpenter is the latest celebrity to slam the Trump Administration’s approach to illegal immigration.

To point to a few examples: Actress Eva Longoria echoed Carpenter in a TikTok video earlier this year, calling ICE raids “inhumane”; Rapper Tyler, the Creator posted “F*ck ICE” on Instagram, comic Eric Andre branded ICE a “terrorist organization,” and actor Mark Ruffalo called ICE “racist.” Many of those complaints came after the Trump Administration targeted illegal immigrants in Southern California in June.

In related news, several anti-ICE protestors were arrested last weekend in New York City for chasing and throwing items at immigration agents.