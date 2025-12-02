GOP Congresswoman Publicly Backs Cory Mills’ Ex Who Got Restraining Order: ‘I Don’t Look the Other Way’

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) is taking the rare step of publicly calling out a Republican colleague, siding with Lindsey Langston after she obtained a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL).

Mills, a 45-year-old Army veteran who has co-founded several security and defense contracting companies, has found his name in a slew of negative headlines over the past year, including multiple on-the-record stolen valor accusations from soldiers who served with him in combat, a House Ethics Committee investigation into his business dealings and financial disclosures, a report he was being evicted from his D.C. penthouse apartment after his landlord accused him of owing $85,000, an accusation in February from 27-year-old Sarah Raviani that he had assaulted her at that D.C. apartment, and accusations he was caught with sex workers during a 2021 rescue mission to help evacuate Americans from Afghanistan.

In September, Langston, 26, the current reigning Miss United States and a Florida GOP state committeewoman, filed a restraining order petition against him, describing how she broke up with him after learning he was also in a relationship with Raviani from the news reports but continued to aggressively pursue and harass her for months, ignoring her repeated rejections and requests to leave her alone.

According to Langston, “the threats from Cory intensified over time,” and included “emotional manipulation,” “physical violence against whoever I date in the future,” and threats to release nude images and sexually explicit videos of her, which would violate the Miss United States pageant’s code of conduct and jeopardize her crown.

The judge ruled in Langston’s favor, ordering Mills to refrain from attempting any contact with Langston, to stay at least 500 feet from her, and prohibiting him from referring to her on “Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, or any other social media platform.”

Momentum has been building in the House to censure Mills for these accusations of domestic violence and stolen valor, with several of his fellow Republicans supporting a censure resolution, including Cammack, who voted last month against tabling the motion. The 310-103 vote sent the resolution to the House Ethics Committee for further consideration.

Cammack was adamant in her condemnation of the allegations against Mills in a statement she issued to Florida Politics, telling reporter Jacob Ogles, “Staying silent doesn’t make a problem disappear — it enables it.”

Langston is a resident of her district, Cammack noted, saying that she “stood with her because that is my responsibility, and because it is the right thing to do.”

“Domestic violence and revenge porn are painful realities for countless women in this country,” she added. “My constituent is one of them — a victim of revenge porn and dating violence perpetrated by my colleague.”

“As a woman in Congress and as Florida’s representative, I will not ignore a victim who is also my constituent. Silence would only bury her voice and the voices of so many others harmed by abuse of power,” Cammack said, rejecting any pressure from leadership to not go after a fellow Republican. “Silence is not an option.”

“Ignoring serious ethics violations doesn’t strengthen our party; it weakens our mission and erodes the trust voters place in us,” she said. “Real leaders confront hard truths, not hide from them. I’ve never hesitated to call out misconduct, no matter who’s involved. I don’t play favorites, I don’t look the other way, and I wasn’t elected to protect political careers at the expense of the truth.”

Cammack is not the only Florida Republican publicly calling out Mills. Speaker of the Florida House Paul Renner shared the Florida Politics article with a comment thanking her “for stepping up and doing what’s right.”

Thank you @Kat_Cammack for stepping up and doing what’s right.https://t.co/AiMfZ3tT3A — Paul Renner (@Paul_Renner) December 2, 2025

—