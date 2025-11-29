WATCH: Anti-ICE Protestors Arrested for ‘Throwing Planters’ and ‘Chasing’ Feds in New York City

New York City police arrested “multiple” anti-ICE protestors who were irate over an immigration crackdown in Chinatown, NY1 reported on Saturday.

NY1 reporter Olivia Leach reported live from the “very active scene,” where she said she saw several protestors “chasing after” cars that were leaving a parking garage that was being raided by ICE agents.

Leach reported protestors “got word” about the operation, at a garage at the corner of Howard Street and Centre Street in Lower Manhattan, and attempted to thwart the raid.

The protestors gathered outside, at times were “blocking traffic” and “throwing things at ICE agents,” she reported; Leach, a moment later, said the protestors were “throwing planters” at agents, per the NYPD.

NY1’s footage captured several protestors clashing with the cops, as well as a few protestors donning all black and wearing masks and helmets being arrested. A number of other protestors were seen standing around, and one middle-aged woman was seen chanting and holding a small sign that said “ICE OUT OF NYC.”

Local cops were on the scene, attempting to clear the area for the agents to leave, Leach reported. Several protestors who did not comply after multiple warnings were arrested, she said.

The New York Post reported more than 150 protestors were at the scene.

“Video showed some protestors screaming ‘you are corrupt’ and ignoring NYPD officers’ pleas to ‘back up’ behind barricades authorities had set up,” the Post reported.

Saturday’s protests come a month after a similarly wild scene erupted in NYC.

NewsNation reporter Jessica Kartalija captured the frenzied clash between protestors and ICE agents on live TV on October 21, reporting protestors “yelling racial slurs” and “pushing” federal agents as they swarmed their vehicles.

Watch above via NY1.