‘Dozy Don!’ Liberals Run Wild With Claim Trump Can’t Stay Awake During Cabinet Meeting

There’s nothing like the serene sounds of a Trump Cabinet meeting to catch some much-needed shut-eye — just ask left-leaning social media.

During President Donald Trump’s ninth Cabinet meeting of the year on Tuesday, the president’s eyes appeared to grow heavy at times, and numerous internet commenters took notice.

Noted liberal clipper Aaron Rupar posted not one, not two, but eight clips of Trump appearing sleepy as his officials took turns speaking.

Trump's eyes are closing and he's dozing off. But he still has enough in the tank to jerk awake every few seconds. pic.twitter.com/fuNDIYRPSx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

I'm not sure he's going to make it, folks. Eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/eneNreTdpB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

Others on the left could not resist posting on X about Trump’s suspected sleepiness:

BREAKING: This was literally five minutes ago, before 1 PM Eastern time at an important full cabinet press conference. Donald Trump should not be president. pic.twitter.com/ME4KVUJ5Ec — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 2, 2025

Trump appears to be sleeping as Sean Duffy talks during his Cabinet meeting pic.twitter.com/6HP8O4iDO1 — FactPost (@factpostnews) December 2, 2025

Sleepy Donald Trump is currently fighting for his life to stay awake during his cabinet meeting. Truly the lowest energy President in history pic.twitter.com/njgxxSwiQW — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 2, 2025

On the Associated Press’ YouTube live stream, commenters could not resist pointing out the president’s apparent trip to the land of Nod:

And if Trump was dozing off, can you blame him? The guy was up until almost midnight with a marathon Truth Social sesh, and was up back up posting again by 5:48 a.m. Tuesday morning.