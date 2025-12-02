‘Dozy Don!’ Liberals Run Wild With Claim Trump Can’t Stay Awake During Cabinet Meeting
There’s nothing like the serene sounds of a Trump Cabinet meeting to catch some much-needed shut-eye — just ask left-leaning social media.
During President Donald Trump’s ninth Cabinet meeting of the year on Tuesday, the president’s eyes appeared to grow heavy at times, and numerous internet commenters took notice.
Noted liberal clipper Aaron Rupar posted not one, not two, but eight clips of Trump appearing sleepy as his officials took turns speaking.
Others on the left could not resist posting on X about Trump’s suspected sleepiness:
On the Associated Press’ YouTube live stream, commenters could not resist pointing out the president’s apparent trip to the land of Nod:
And if Trump was dozing off, can you blame him? The guy was up until almost midnight with a marathon Truth Social sesh, and was up back up posting again by 5:48 a.m. Tuesday morning.