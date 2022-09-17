Ex-Newsom Staffer Mocks Governor for DeSantis Debate Challenge: ‘Losing the Argument’

Among the critics mocking California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) debate challenge to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is an ex-staff member of the Democrat.

Newsom and DeSantis have been in a verbal back and forth for some time now. Newsom even took to buying political ad space in Florida amidst their feud. On Friday, he challenged the Republican governor to a debate, referencing DeSantis busing migrants to blue states.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention –let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day,” Newsom tweeted.

Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention –let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN https://t.co/vTJHQxfArW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 16, 2022

Newsom’s “hair gel” comment is in reference to a previous DeSantis dig. The Florida governor said Newsom’s “hair gel is interfering with his brain function” after the Democrat suggested the Department of Justice investigate the busing of migrants by Republican governors as kidnapping.

Newsom’s debate challenge was met with mockery among mostly conservatives, but an ex-staffer was also unimpressed.

“One of the fundamental rules of politics is that the only person who demands debates is the person losing the argument,” Bob Brigham, now a senior editor with Raw Story, tweeted. He added as a disclosure to the tweet that he is an “ex-Newsom staffer.”

One of the fundamental rules of politics is that the only person who demands debates is the person losing the argument. (disclosure, ex-Newsom staffer) https://t.co/DAW5SOAgqL — Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 16, 2022

Newsom’s original tweet was oddly in response to a suggestion from journalist Dan Rather that he made in August.

“Here’s an idea for Chris Licht, the new head of @CNN. Set up a debate — one-on-one — between @GavinNewsom and @RonDeSantisFL. Two governors of big states, potential presidential candidates. Prime time. Ratings I bet would be huge,” he tweeted nearly a month before Newsom made the challenge. “Who would have the courage to show up?”

