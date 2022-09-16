Migrants ‘Are Actually Thanking’ Ron DeSantis for Sending Them to Martha’s Vineyard, Per MSNBC Report

Migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts are grateful to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for sending them to the island, an MSNBC reporter said.

Members of the media and others have claimed the roughly 50 people who were flown from Texas to Florida and eventually to the island were taken advantage of.

Some have even claimed DeSantis is guilty of human trafficking after people allegedly acting on his behalf corralled immigrants onto planes with promises of jobs after they crossed the border.

MSNBC’s Cristina Londoño was on location on the island Friday. She reported she had spoken with some of the roughly 50 migrants flown in by DeSantis, who used state funds to transport people from Texas to New England.

On his eponymous show, network host José Díaz-Balart asked her about her encounters with the dozens of migrants who have carried the news cycle. She responded:

Most of them didn’t know Martha’s Vineyard existed when they were brought here. Some thought they had just landed in New York or somewhere. They didn’t know this was an island. And they left here a few minutes ago, they moved to Cape Cod to the joint base in Cape Cod with new clothes, new cell phones, having talked to lawyers for the first time, saying they were brought to paradise.

The network played a clip from one man who said instead of “hurting” him and others, DeSantis did them a “favor” serif them to the island.

Two others shared a similar sentiment. Londoño reacted to the clips:

On that plane some of them were promised they would get jobs, they were going to get housing on the plane that brought them here to Martha’s Vineyard. So, there’s activists here, Jose, that are saying that these people were victims of human trafficking. They want an investigation from the Justice Department into what governor DeSantis is doing. What governor Greg Abbott is doing, because they’re saying these people are being abused and used to bring a border crisis deeper into the country. I can tell you, they are not angry at Ron Desantis, they are actually thanking him for having brought them to Martha’s Vineyard, where they were very well received.

Londoño said some people on the flight were upset at being “used” but even they are not resentful, as they consider themselves “lucky.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com