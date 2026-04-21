The View’s Sunny Hostin Swears She Has ‘Psychic Abilities’ — Even if She Sounds ‘Crazy’

The View star Sunny Hostin insists she has “psychic abilities” — even if her political predictions haven’t really backed that claim up in recent years.

Hostin told the rest of the View crew she is a clairvoyant on Tuesday, after co-host Whoopi Goldberg read a report that said one in five Americans believe they are psychic. Goldberg noted there were five of them sitting around the table, and Hostin quickly raised her arm to signal she was the show’s resident medium.

Meanwhile, co-host Joy Behar was ripping off jokes. “One psychic — and four psychos,” she quipped, drawing a big laugh from the crowd.

Hostin then got serious, explaining how at the age of 5 she made a prediction that proved she was a psychic.

“I believe that I have psychic abilities,” she said. ” I grew up very poor, and I dreamt a number. And my grandmother was like, ‘We are going to play that number’… and my entire family won, based on that number.”

Hostin then crossed her arms and acted like it was guaranteed proof of her fortune-telling abilities. She then told the gang that she has had” other dreams and they have come true.”

Some of the women let out “oohs,” while Goldberg shot back, “And that’s why you think you’re psychic?”

“Well, my grandmother — now I’m going to start sounding crazy, my grandmother had psychic abilities,” Hostin said. “And she also told me that I had the gift.”

If that’s the case, it hasn’t helped Hostin with some of her predictions over the last few years. Like when she said Vice President Kamala Harris would beat Donald Trump in a “blowout” in 2024, or when she said Trump would get locked up for his alleged hush money payout to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The segment on Tuesday was brief and tongue-in-cheek, or at least it seemed like Hostin was joking a bit. Watch for yourself above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!