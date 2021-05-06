F-Bombs, Mute Wars, and ‘Foxitis’: Capitol Riot Cases Go Way Off Rails in Zoom Court Hearing

Anthony Antonio speaking with WYFF in Greenville, SC, the day after the Capitol insurrection.

Multiple defendants facing charges relating to the January 6 attack on the Capitol had virtual appearances in court today, via Zoom conference call, and the scene, as described by those who monitored the multi-defendant hearing, was an absolute train wreck.

The court went through a slew of virtual hearings relating to the “Capitol breach,” as the U.S. Attorney refers to it, and as in previous cases, defendants brought up news media or former President Donald Trump as having personally clouded their judgment or incited them in some way.

An attorney for defendant Anthony Antonio of Delaware gave it a name. Two, actually. He said his client was suffering from “Foxitis” (also “Fox-itis” or “Foxitus”) after having become “hooked on Foxmania.” The condition, his lawyer argued, a result of what listening to what Fox News Channel “fed to him” over the course of several months leading up to January 6th.

Several different court watchers, including Huffington Post senior justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly, noticed it immediately and their live tweets led to a trending topic on Twitter.

Attorney for Capitol defendant Anthony Antonio said his client had “Foxitus” and “Foxmania” from watching six months of Fox News and started “believing what was being fed to him” by Fox News and the president. pic.twitter.com/aHMppeb1yc — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 6, 2021

Antonio's lawyer says his client was non-political till he moved in with roomates who had Fox News on all the time. Copeland pipes up with an objection 😅 Judge finally orders the Deputy to mute Copeland. — M & M Enterprises (@sfoguj) May 6, 2021

[These multi-defendant presentments may not be a good idea – Copeland is objecting to Antonio's lawyer pleading "Fox-itis"]

Antonio's lawyer: He stood on the steps exhorting peaceful protest. He smiled at police.

Copeland: I object!

Judge: Please mute Mr. Copeland — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 6, 2021

Antonio’s lawyer made every effort to separate him out from the other defendants.

Antonio's lawyer: I will remember this hearing forever. My client came to me on Jan 20. I was not going to represent anyone from that mess, I was going to say, "I don't represent you people."#YouPeople — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 6, 2021

Still the cases haven't formally started. Lawyer for accused insurrectionist Anthony Antonio tells someone (the prosecutor), You look like Chris Hayes of MSNBC. An advocacy tactic? — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 6, 2021

Antonio's lawyer is laying it on thick – says he knows Biden and would ask him to sponsor him into the DC Bar. Except Biden is not admitted. Also agrees to waiving Speedy Trial Act time, so that "the bad guys" can be prosecuted before his client. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 6, 2021

But try as he might, at least one other defendant wasn’t about to let Antonio sever ties.

The name “Copeland” kept popping up in tweets relating to other defendants because one Landon Kenneth Copeland repeatedly interrupted the proceedings, regardless of who was before the judge.

“You people fucked this up,” Copeland said at one point, one of many times he dropped the f-bomb and other expletives throughout the multi-defendant proceeding. “You’re going to give me a psych eval. I don’t like 70 percent of my income going to the government. Fuck all of you!”

Copeland is back on and starts cursing immediately. He’s yelling again, court orders him muted. Then he hung up again. Judge is preparing to issue an order for a competency screening. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 6, 2021

Copeland did, in fact, end up with a referral for a competency screening, by the end of the day. “I don’t think he’s being belligerent intentionally, I think he’s having a crisis,” his lawyer argued.

Copeland interrupted that discussion, too. In fact he was so disruptive he ended up in a mute war. And more…

An hour later, the Copeland hearing is back. He is now trying to lecture the court (incorrectly) thinking they read the wrong case number. “Fuck all of y’all, I am so fucked off right now.” Court mutes him. There’s now a mute battle. As soon as he’s muted, he unmutes. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 6, 2021

Deputy says he can mute, but Copeland has figured out how to unmute as soon as he does. What a clown show. — M & M Enterprises (@sfoguj) May 6, 2021

Court figured out how to permanently mute him, and we’re now moving along. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 6, 2021

He promised he'd shut up, and then as the magistrate was trying to explain pre-trial release, he interrupted again and asked, "is any of this negotiable?" — emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 6, 2021

And still more. The antics included those calling in on Copeland’s behalf, as Daily Beast notes.

During his Thursday hearing, Copeland was joined by some of his Trump-supporting friends and, at one point, his mother. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather ended up kicking out one of his friends after they chose an “expletive” as their Zoom username.

“I’m going to tell the truth,” he screamed at one point just as the mute button was turned off. When he was placed in a separate Zoom “room” to prevent interruptions, he interrupted that, too, shouting “I wanna talk in open court you motherfuckers!”

Incidentally, for those following along on this whack magistrate hearing, Copeland's mom called into the Zoom and had to be directed to the public line. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 6, 2021

"The government stealing all my money, 70% seven zero. Come fuck with me. Come get me." — emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 6, 2021

Magistrate Judge Meriweather notes that if this were an in-person she would have had Marshals remove him. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 6, 2021

"You can't come get me if I don't want you to". "Fuck all of you" — M & M Enterprises (@sfoguj) May 6, 2021

Copeland’s attorney may be arguing PTSD. His current attorney will remain on the case until after the competency hearing, according to various reports shared on Twitter.

Copeland disconnected right after the atty said "crisis". Judge is going to continue. — M & M Enterprises (@sfoguj) May 6, 2021

AUSA thinks maybe he's set off by fear he'll be ordered detained today due to threatening & inflamitory posts on FB he's made just recently. — M & M Enterprises (@sfoguj) May 6, 2021

Atty Stout agrees to stay on until competency issue is resolved. Judge proposes having the exam next week and a status hearing the following week. Sets status hearing on 5/19 at 330pm. — M & M Enterprises (@sfoguj) May 6, 2021

Copeland has texted that he wishes to address the court. Judge says she doesn't feel that would be productive and is going to adjourn the hearing. Says he can put whatever he needs to in writing before next hearing. Stout thanks the court for it's extreme patience. Adjourned. — M & M Enterprises (@sfoguj) May 6, 2021

Adjourned but not forgotten. The order of the day was disorder. But the tweet of the day had to be this one, in response to a George Conway tweet about the Foxitis defense.

Not guilty by reason of Sean Hannity. — Roger Parloff (@rparloff) May 6, 2021

It’ll be hard to beat that one, it’s almost era-defining.

Speaking of defining, we’ll get back to you once the OED settles on spelling for Fox[itis,itus,-itis].

