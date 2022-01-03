Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been temporarily banned from posting on Facebook just a day after Twitter suspended her personal account.

Greene announced the news on GETTR — a conservative social media platform started by former Donald Trump aide Jason Miller — blasting Big Tech companies.

“Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me. This is beyond censorship of speech. I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution,” she wrote. “But apparently they too think the CDC managed #VAERS system on our own government websites are misinformation.”

She went on to write that there has been “ZERO investigation into reported Covid deaths from government mandated #covid vaccines.”

“Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation?” she continued. “When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people.”

Greene’s GETTR post included a screenshot of Facebook’s notice, revealing that the 24-hour ban followed a post Greene wrote regarding Covid-19:

“It’s 2022. After 2020, we crossed into a new time dating method,” read the post. “BC and AC. Before Covid. After Covid. We are moving into the third year of AC.”

The representative’s Twitter suspension was similarly due to a post concerning the pandemic.

In a statement to the New York Times, a spokesperson from the platform said, “We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

Following Greene’s bar from Twitter, as well as Dr. Robert Malone’s recent suspension, podcaster Joe Rogan announced that he would be joining GETTR.

“Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” Rogan wrote on the conservative platform. “Rejoice!”

