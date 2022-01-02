Twitter Permanently Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter has permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told New York Times reporter Davey Alba on Sunday. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Twitter’s statement: “We permanently suspended the account for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy.” pic.twitter.com/86Yzqqj7r1 — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) January 2, 2022

Before Sunday, Greene’s personal account had been suspended numerous times. Twitter didn’t say what she tweeted that led to the permanent suspension.

Despite her personal account being suspended, Greene’s official account as a member of Congress is still active.

