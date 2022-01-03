Joe Rogan Slams Twitter Following Multiple Account Suspensions, Joins Conservative Site GETTR ‘Just in Case’

Joe Rogan joined Jason Miller’s conservative social media site GETTR, encouraging his Twitter followers to do the same.

“Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” he wrote on GETTR. “Rejoice!”

The podcaster also took to Twitter to announce his move, telling his 7.8 million Twitter followers to join him on the conservative social media platform:

Join me on GETTR. https://t.co/a5uHczl84K — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 2, 2022

Rogan’s announcement comes after Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for repeatedly violating the platform’s Covid-19 misinformation policy.

Rogan, who is unvaccinated for Covid-19 and has pushed for alternative treatments including the controversial drug ivermectin, was likely concerned his Twitter account could meet the same fate.

A recent guest of Rogan’s, Dr. Robert Malone was also banned from Twitter just days before appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine.

Malone went as far as to call the Biden administration’s response to Covid-19 “lawless,” calling mandates of an “experimental vaccine” illegal.

“Our government is out of control on this and they are lawless,” Malone told Rogan on the podcast, adding:

They completely disregard bioethics, they completely disregard the federal common rule, they have broken all the rules that I know of that I’ve been trained on for years and years, these mandates of an experimental vaccine are explicitly illegal. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Nuremberg code, they’re explicitly inconsistent with the Belmont report. They are flat out illegal and they don’t care and the only thing standing between us, and it’s too late for many of our colleagues the unfortunate colleagues in the DOD, hopefully we’re going to be able to stop them before they take our kids.

Update — Jan. 3, 12:54 p.m. ET: GETTR announced in a Monday press release that the platform has seen a “tremendous surge in signups” following Rogan’s decision to sign up.

According to the release, GETTR has seen a 782 percent spike in accounts since Jan. 1st:

PRESS RELEASE: GETTR sees tremendous surge in signups after podcast superstar Joe Rogan joins platform. pic.twitter.com/RPRPK2e905 — GETTR (@GETTRofficial) January 3, 2022

