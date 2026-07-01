NBC’s Steve Kornacki Goes Viral for His Bewildered Read of GOP Candidate’s Utterly Bonkers Bio: ‘Alluded to Having Killed’ People

NBC News Chief Data Analyst Steve Kornacki went viral on Wednesday over his bewildered explanation of Colorado GOP gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx’s bizarre biography.

Local Colorado news anchor Kyle Clark shared a clip of Kornacki breaking down the latest numbers in the still too close to call primary in Colorado and added, “I’d like to welcome Steve Kornacki to the How To Describe Victor Marx Club.”

In the clip, Kornacki says, “Marx has made a series of explosive inflammatory claims here about his own biography. He said that when he was seven years old, he said, without providing details, that his stepfather had made him kill another man.”

“He talked about, again, alluded to having killed others around the world under circumstances is that he didn’t. Victor Marx is running four points behind Kirkmeyer,” Kornacki explained.

I’d like to welcome Steve Kornacki to the How To Describe Victor Marx Club. pic.twitter.com/PDliIvMpiz — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) July 1, 2026

Clark later quipped online, “If Victor Marx loses the primary for Colorado governor, we may never find how many people he’s killed. And I am still really curious.”

Clark pressed Marx on some of the more controversial claims he’s made about his past during a debate in early June.

Clark pressed Marx hard on his past claims, which include that he killed a man at age seven.

“You claim that you’ve been all around the world, armed to the teeth, rescuing women and children from captivity, that you stopped human smugglers at the Mexico border and made them pay a price, that you, as a civilian, called in a U.S. Military airstrike that killed 70 ISIS fighters, that you were the first American into Gaza during the war with Israel, that you’ve done 150 high-risk missions and every one has been a success. You told me last week that it’s all true and that you don’t need to prove it to anyone. But you’re talking to voters now. How should voters decide whether you’ve lived one of the most extraordinary lives in human history, or whether you’re a liar and a fraud?” Clark asked Marx during the debate.

Marx replied after being pressed by Clark for a clear answer by saying, “Well, simply go back. I have 20 years of videos and documentation and people. We just had our head of security in Iraq call in a video today. The proof is just in people and what we document. I can’t help it if I’ve had an extraordinary life. I’m an ordinary fellow, and starting from my childhood all the way to now, me standing up on a stage running for governor. Reagan, I said I was going to talk about you. This little dog — she’s going to go bite you right now, Kyle. She was in Syria and Iraq,” Marx insisted pointing to a small dog next to him.

“So is she lying, too?” insisted the candidate, again pointing to the dog.

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