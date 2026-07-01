DSA Winner Calls to ‘Vote Out Any’ Incumbent Taking PAC Money, Including Hakeem Jeffries

The socialist revolution inside the Democratic Party will not tolerate candidates who accept money from corporate political action committees, Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros declared on Wednesday.

Kiros made the demand shortly after improbably winning her Democratic primary race in Colorado on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Kiros upset 15-term Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) and became the latest socialist to win a Democratic primary recently — a shift that has made national headlines and some established Democrats nervous.

Kiros told Politico those lawmakers should be nervous if they’re taking bucks from big business.

“For decades Democrats have failed to meaningfully deliver for working families,” Kiros said. “We have to root out the corruption and get money out of our politics. … It’s not about popular support, it’s about political will — and that means we have to vote out any of the incumbents that are standing in our way by taking that kind of corporate PAC money.”

She said that includes “not supporting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker,” Politico added.

And Jeffries apparently didn’t see the report or didn’t mind her comments, because he congratulated Kiros on her victory in an X post on Wednesday morning. He made that post about 5 hours after Politico’s story was published.

Congratulations to @MelatKirosCO on your hard-fought primary win. We will take back the majority in November. And House Democrats will aggressively tackle the affordability crisis, fix our broken healthcare system and end the culture of corruption in Washington! pic.twitter.com/itmAcHUyuK — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) July 1, 2026

Her victory followed several democratic socialist candidates backed by New York City Mayor and fellow socialist Zohran Mamdani (D) won last week.

Two of the candidates — Darializa Avila Chevalier (D) and Claire Valdez (D) — are card-carrying DSA members, just like the mayor. The third candidate is Brad Lander (D), a former member of the DSA who left the organization after its response to the October 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel.

Still, he earned Mamdani’s support by running more critically of Israel than did incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY). Lander has claimed American support for Israel made the USA “complicit in genocide.”

Beyond their shared socialist beliefs, the three candidates also agree with Mamdani that ICE needs to be abolished.

The socialist wave was celebrated by Mamdani on election night and in interviews later in the week, but a number of establishment Democrats were unsettled by it. One centrist House Democrat told Axios that 2027 would be a “headache” for the party with them around, while another House Democrat reacted to the sweep by saying, “Holy sh*t.”

Bill Maher vented that the Democrats would “blow” the midterms if they embrace the “crazy” socialists, and James Carville urged congressional Democrats to shun any socialists who enter Congress.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump sardonically congratulated Mamdani on getting “3 solid Communists” elected. His tone shifted later in the week, when he said the Communists have started to make “their move” in the USA.

“The game is on,” Trump said. “Enjoy watching!”

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