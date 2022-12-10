Democrat John Fetterman Cast in New Christian Bale Movie: Has ‘Face That Fits in the 1830s’

Incoming Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is getting the Hollywood treatment after defeating celebrity opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in a bitter midterm battle.

Fetterman took to Twitter to tease a cameo he has in the upcoming film The Pale Blue Eye. The movie is directed by Scott Cooper and stars Christian Bale as a detective teaming with a young Edgar Allen Poe to investigate a murder. The movie will be distributed through Netflix on January 6.

“It me + G + Christian Bale circa 1830,” Fetterman tweeted along with a photo of himself and Bale from the set. His wife Gisele Fetterman is also in the photo, along with Cooper.

Fetterman said in a follow-up tweet that he also worked with Cooper and Bale on 2013’s Out of the Furnace, which filmed in Pennsylvania. In the movie, Bale’s character sports a tattoo that took direct inspiration from Fetterman.

“If the story of a Braddock, and towns like her, is indeed worth telling, there couldn’t be a more eloquent, forceful and honest interpretation than what Mr. Cooper and his three leads have delivered in Out of the Furnace,” the Democrat wrote in support of that movie in 2013.

Fetterman was mayor of Braddock when the movie was filming.

“This is the second time I’ve had the pleasure to work with these incredible guys – First in Out of The Furnace and now in The Pale Blue Eye,” he tweeted.

+ Director Scott Cooper! This is the second time I’ve had the pleasure to work with these incredible guys – First in “Out of The Furnace” and now in “The Pale Blue Eye” — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 9, 2022

Bale recounted at a screening of Pale Blue Eye that he and Cooper met Fetterman while filming in Pennsylvania and they thought he had a perfect face to fit some mutton chops and the 1830s.

In footage posted by CineMovie, Bale said Fetterman has an “incredible” face, especially for some mutton chops and the 1800s.

“I said to Scott, ‘we got to have him in the tavern. You got to have that face. That’s a face that fits in the 1830s because a lot of faces don’t fit in the 1830s,'” the actor said of Fetterman.

Watch above via CineMovie.

