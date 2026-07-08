President Donald Trump was bluntly asked why the Iran War has become a “strategic dead end” for the U.S. after calling on reporters to ask him questions on Wednesday.

Trump was asked about the reignited Iran war by a European reporter at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey.

“Your operation in Venezuela has been lauded as a military success, and yet the Iran war seems to be a strategic dead end for you,” the reporter said. “Why are you apparently unable to end the Iran war?”

That question came right after Trump sarcastically quipped the reporter looked “very insecure,” but was a “handsome guy.” But he wasn’t in a joking mood when he answered.

“So I think we’re doing just the opposite. The Iran war has been a tremendous military success,” Trump said. “And you know, I can only answer the question by saying they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. I was there for one reason — that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump went on for another four minutes from there. He started off by saying he had accomplished his goal, which was to “denuclearize” Iran and make sure the country’s theocratic leaders never obtain one. He said Iran’s nuclear material is now buried “so far down” under a granite mountain that it would take months to get it out.

He continued by saying Operation Epic Fury has been a “tremendous success” and that the U.S. military has performed “phenomenally.”

“Plus, we had a blockade. Did we have a blockade? Did you ever see a blockade work that way?” Trump rhetorically asked.

On top of that, Trump said the U.S. has owed Iran payback for 47 years — ever since the hostage crisis of 1979. He added Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others, have been trying to cut a deal with Iran, but there has been one problem: “They’re a little loco. They’re a little crazy.” Trump pointed at his noggin to reinforce how nuts the Iranians are.

Trump’s long response came amid an eventful NATO Summit, which included the president declaring the ceasefire deal with Iran was “over.”

He also ripped NATO for being freeloading ingrates and said he only went to the event out of respect to his “friend” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Trump announced he was considering selling fighter jets to Turkey on the first day of the summit.

He then called out Spain for being an especially “terrible” NATO partner on Wednesday — and ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to terminate all trade with the country.

“Spain is a wasted cause. We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way. I’d like you to cut it off,” Trump said.

Watch above via CNN.

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